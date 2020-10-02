Trump's chief of staff: 'I fully expect' others in White House to get virus

Advertisement

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows did not wear a mask while he spoke to reporters.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Friday that he expects other staffers to test positive for the coronavirus.

"I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result," Meadows told reporters at a press briefing.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and senior White House aide Hope Hicks have all tested positive for the virus.

Meadows did not wear a mask as he spoke to reporters, nor had he been wearing one as he walked up to the microphone. CNN's Jim Acosta reported that other members of the staff in the West Wing are still not wearing masks as a rule and only put them on when they were around reporters.

From an Oct. 2 press briefing:

REPORTER: The officials who were on the flight with the president on Wednesday, including Kushner, Scavino, I think Stephen Miller was there — are they all quarantining? Have they been tested? MARK MEADOWS: We've tested all of our core staff, and I can tell you that Mr. Kushner, Mr. Scavino, myself, a number of us have been tested. Have come back with negative results. At the same time, I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on, other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result, and we've got the mitigation plan in place to make sure that the government not only continues to move forward, but the work of the American people continues to work forward — move forward.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.