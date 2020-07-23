Trump keeps bragging about passing cognitive impairment test he called 'difficult'

Trump patted himself on the back for remembering a simple sequence of nouns: 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'

Donald Trump on Wednesday once again bragged about passing a basic cognitive test meant to look for early signs of dementia or Alzheimer's, patting himself on the back for being able to repeat a list of nouns in the correct order.

Trump has now bragged about his ability to pass a cognitive test — which doctors say is supposed to be easy and says nothing about IQ — three separate times, all in interviews with Fox News.

The latest came on Wednesday with Fox News medical analyst Marc K. Siegel, whose interview with Trump aired on Tucker Carlson's program.

"It was 30 to 35 questions," Trump said of the cognitive test he took with now-former White House physician Ronny Jackson. "The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It's, like, you'll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. So they say, 'Could you repeat that?' So I said, 'Yeah. It’s: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'"

Trump continued:

'OK, that's very good. If you get it in order you get extra points.' OK, now he's asking you other questions, other questions, and then, 10 minutes, 15, 20 minutes later they say, 'Remember that first question — not the first — but the 10th question? Give us that again. Can you do that again?' And you go: 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'

Trump claimed that "nobody gets it in order" because it's "not that easy."

"But for me, it was easy," Trump said. "And that's not an easy question."

Trump first brought up his ability to pass a basic test for cognitive impairment in an interview in early July with Sean Hannity, the Trump-supporting Fox News personality.

But Fox News host Chris Wallace pushed back on Trump's bragging about the test in an interview that aired on Sunday, telling Trump that the test was not hard.

"They have a picture and it says, 'What's that?' And it's an elephant," Wallace told Trump during the interview.

Trump has been harping on his ability to pass the test as he pushes an unproven narrative that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has dementia.

The attack, however, doesn't seem to be working.

A Fox News poll from Sunday found just 43% of voters believe Trump has the "mental soundness" to be commander in chief. By contrast, 47% believe Biden possesses the mental soundness for office.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.