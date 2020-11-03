Trump hasn't prepared concession speech because 'losing is never easy'

Advertisement

When asked if he prepared an acceptance or concession speech, he said he didn't have either one.

"No, I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," he said. "Hopefully, we'll be doing only one of those two."

Trump added: "Winning is easy. Losing is never easy — not for me, it's not."

He spoke with the press during a trip to Arlington, Virginia, to address the Republican National Committee staff.

There is no law that requires a concession from Trump if he were to lose, but it would break a tradition designed to unify the nation and put aside bitter partisanship.

Rick Hasen, an election law expert, told the American Independent Foundation that "a concession has no legal consequence."

"It has more of a political consequence," he said.

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins, Trump would still need to leave office on Inauguration Day.

