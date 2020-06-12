Home Opinion Cartoon: Just A Good Ole Boy Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Just A Good Ole Boy By Clay Jones - June 12, 2020 9:00 AM 529 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: The Pusher Opinion Cartoon: Full Of Crap For Kap Opinion Cartoon: It's Trippy Opinion Cartoon: Who Dat Say What? Opinion I am an ER doctor, and coronavirus misinformation is making my job harder Opinion Cartoon: Another Antifa Terrorist Opinion Cartoon: MAGA Night Opinion Cartoon: Safe To Go Out? Opinion Cartoon: Twitter vs. Twitter RECENT POSTS Statues of racists toppled around the world in wake of protests National Associated Press - June 12, 2020 Black leaders call Trump's Juneteenth rally 'a slap in the face' National Associated Press - June 12, 2020 Cartoon: Just A Good Ole Boy Opinion Clay Jones - June 12, 2020 McConnell refuses to denounce Confederate statues at the Capitol National Josh Israel - June 11, 2020 GOP to push its 'most anti-LGBT platform' again in 2020 National Casey Quinlan - June 11, 2020