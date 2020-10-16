Home Opinion Cartoon: Trumptober Surprise Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Trumptober Surprise By Clay Jones - October 16, 2020 9:02 AM 992 Advertisement Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Hot Drop Box Opinion Cartoon: Pumpkin rage Opinion Opinion: Kamala Harris shows the nation why she is the best woman for the VP job Opinion I'm a lifelong Republican. My party has lost the values I want to teach my son. Opinion Cartoon: The Trump militia Opinion Cartoon: Pence Fly Opinion Cartoon: Corona Bingo Opinion Cartoon: Presidential poll watchers Opinion Cartoon: Conspiracy sickie - Advertisement - RECENT POSTS Trump uses taxpayer-funded event to tell people to vote against Democrats Elections Oliver Willis - October 16, 2020 Here's what most people get wrong about the 1994 crime bill Elections Tana Ganeva - October 16, 2020 Trump adviser: Actually, mass unemployment is great National Emily Singer - October 16, 2020 Self-proclaimed soybean farmer Joni Ernst doesn't know price of soybeans Elections Donna Provencher - October 16, 2020 Trump's plan to humiliate Biden with his TV ratings blows up in his face Elections Emily Singer - October 16, 2020