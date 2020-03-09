HHS secretary says 'nobody is trying to minimize' coronavirus as Trump does just that

Trump tried to minimize fears about coronavirus by comparing it to flu season.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appeared on Fox News on Monday and said "nobody" was attempting to minimize the coronavirus. Azar made his remark at 10:41 A.M.

Six minutes later, Donald Trump made a tweet attempting to minimize the severity of the virus.

From a March 9 interview on Fox News:

ALEX AZAR: But make no mistake, this is a very serious health problem. Nobody is trying to minimize that. It is a very serious public health threat to the people of the United States and that's why President Trump, from day one, has been aggressive with a whole of government approach and will continue to do so.

At 10:47 A.M., Trump published his tweet, which was at complete odds with Azar.

"So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year," he wrote. "Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!"

Trump's data is most likely inaccurate. There is an ongoing shortage of test kits, limiting the number of people who can be tested for the virus.

