Trump endangers Secret Service with joyride because he's bored

Trump forced Secret Service to drive him in an SUV to see a few well-wishers outside the hospital because he was tired of being inside and watching the news, the Washington Post reported.

Donald Trump's decision to risk the lives of his Secret Service agents by forcing them to drive him in an unventilated SUV to wave to crowds gathered outside his hospital suite was a reaction to being bored and upset at media reports, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.

Doctors were aghast at Trump's COVID-19 parade, with Dr. James P. Phillips — an attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump is currently hospitalized — calling Trump's move "unnecessary" and "political theater."

"That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack," Phillips tweeted. "The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play."

Trump's move to leave his hospital room despite being actively infected with the deadly coronavirus came after he released a video saying he now "understands" the virus because he experienced it firsthand.