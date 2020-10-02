Trump traveled to a fundraiser even after learning he'd been exposed to the virus

Advertisement

Trump did not immediately quarantine after finding out he'd been exposed to the deadly virus.

Donald Trump and the White House ignored basic guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, traveling aboard Air Force One for a fundraiser in New Jersey even though the White House knew he'd been exposed to the deadly virus.

"The [White House] knew Hope Hicks tested positive and the President had been in close contact with her - yet he went to a fundraiser at Bedminster," NBC News' Chris Jansing tweeted.

Trump — who announced in the early hours of Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus — may have exposed countless people to the virus with his actions.

The Washington Post reported that Trump did not wear a mask at the fundraiser and that he had contact with "dozens" of people at an indoor event — the perfect conditions to transmit the virus that has to date killed more than 207,000 people in the United States.

What's more, the people who attended the fundraiser did not know they were at risk, as the White House did not announce that Trump had been exposed to the virus before the event.

In fact, it was reporters who broke the news about Trump aide Hope Hicks — who traveled aboard Air Force One with Trump to the debate on Tuesday — had tested positive for the virus, exposing Trump, Trump's family, and numerous White House aides.

It was only then that Trump spoke about his exposure, later tweeting at 12:54 a.m. ET on Friday that he tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing has now begun. And it's unclear how many people have now been exposed to the virus.

Trump's family, who traveled aboard Air Force One with Trump to the debate in Ohio on Tuesday, was seen sitting maskless in the debate hall — even though the state had an order requiring masks at indoor events.

Ohio has a mask mandate where masks must be worn indoors. And yet... https://t.co/HK9GDVIt1F pic.twitter.com/nrAmGoarpr — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 30, 2020

And numerous top administration officials have been with Trump in recent days, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, Politico's Jake Sherman reported. Meadows has recently been on Capitol Hill with Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett — who has in turn been meeting with numerous GOP senators, including Mitch McConnell.

I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Barrett earlier today. President Trump has nominated exactly the kind of outstanding person whom the American people deserve to have on their highest Court. pic.twitter.com/0tTJqPwpeP — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 29, 2020

Ultimately, the coronavirus outbreak among the most powerful people in the country throws a wrench into the election a month before Election Day.

Trump's handling of the virus was already dogging his reelection bid.

Now, the news of his coronavirus diagnosis and handling of the outbreak may further imperil his reelection chances.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.