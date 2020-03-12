Trump mocks Democrats for canceling rallies amid coronavirus concerns

U.S. health officials say public gatherings aid the spread of the coronavirus and have encouraged canceling large events.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced on Tuesday that after consulting with state health officials they would cancel planned political rallies.

From a March 12 media availability at the White House:

DONALD TRUMP: Well, I think the Democrats won't be having rallies. But nobody showed up to their rallies anyways, so what difference does it make? You know, I'll be – my rallies are very big. They're very big rallies.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.