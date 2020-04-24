Trump claims he was being 'sarcastic' about injecting disinfectants

Trump suggested disinfectant could treat the virus 'by injection inside.'

Donald Trump suggested in his press conference on Thursday that disinfectant could be injected to fight coronavirus.

"And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning," he said.

On Friday, Trump claimed that he was merely being "sarcastic" and suggested he was trying to trick reporters.

From an April 24 White House signing ceremony:

REPORTER: Can you clarify your comments about injections of disinfectant? There are quite provocative. DONALD TRUMP: I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen. Now, disinfectant where doing this — maybe on the hands would work — and I was asking a question of the gentleman who was there yesterday, Bill. Because when they say that something will last three or four hours, or six hours, but if the sun is out, or if they use disinfectant it goes away less than a minute. Did you hear about this yesterday? But I was asking a sarcastic — and a very sarcastic question — to the reporters in the room, about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters. REPORTER: But you were asking your medical experts to look into it. Were you being sarcastic with them? TRUMP: No. No. No. No. To look into whether or not sun and disinfectant on the hands, but whether or not sun can help us. Because, I mean he came in yesterday and he said they've done a big study. This is a study. This is it — he hasn't done it — this is where they come in with a final report. That sun has a massive impact negatively on this. In other words, it does not live well with humidity and it doesn't live well with sun. Sunlight. Heat. Doesn't live well with heat and sun and disinfectant. And that's what I brought out, and I thought it was clear.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.