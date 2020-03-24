Trump wants to rush to end restrictions by Easter: 'It's such an important day'

Pope Francis plans to hold Easter services at the Vatican without any public participation because of coronavirus concerns.

Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to lift the social distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus by Easter, which is just over two weeks away.

Public health experts say that ending the measures too soon could cause the number of people infected with COVID-19 disease to skyrocket — a phenomenon that would overflow the nation's health care system and possibly cause more deaths.

However, Trump — who has apparenlty grown tired of seeing the economic impacts of social distancing measures — wants to get the country back to work anyway, saying on Sunday that, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF."

And he set the date he wants to open everything back up as Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.

"I'd love to have it open by Easter, I would love to have it open by Easter, I will tell you that right now. I would love to have that," Trump said Tuesday at a Fox News town hall on the virus response. "It's such an important day for other reasons, but I'll make an important day, but I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter."

As Trump says he wants to open the country back up by Easter, Pope Francis plans to hold Easter services at the Vatican without any crowds — an unprecedented move.

Italy, however, is facing a massive public health crisis due to COVID-19 disease, with more than 6,000 people dying and hospitals struggling to keep up with the ill that keep showing up at their door.

The country has had strict social distancing measures in place for weeks, and plans to continue those measures to try and stop the virus' spread.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.