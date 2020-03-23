Trump wants to ease restrictions as health experts warn the worst is coming

Trump tweeted late Sunday night that extending measures to protect Americans from the spread of the coronavirus outbreak would be 'worse than the problem itself.'

Donald Trump appears to be growing impatient with the social distancing measures put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, suggesting he may even lift some of the restrictions.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF," Trump tweeted late Sunday night in all capital letters. "AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Social distancing measures have included banning gatherings and shutting down workplaces and schools.

Trump's tweet came as public health experts warned the virus will only spread more — especially since many people have ignored calls for social distancing.

"I want America to understand — this week, it's going to get bad," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in the "Today" show Monday morning.

Adams said many people were out and about over the weekend, ignoring the strict orders to stay home, and that it's making the virus spread more.