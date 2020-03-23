Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus: No, car companies aren't making ventilators

Automakers cannot produce ventilators at the drop of a hat, as Trump claimed.

Trump's lies about the novel coronavirus are coming fast and furious.

Every time he comes to the White House briefing room to give an update about COVID-19 disease and what the federal government is doing to try and stop the spread, he lies about the virus and the response.

Here's a continued running list of Trump's coronavirus lies. Previous weekly fact checks can be found here.

March 21

"General Motors, Ford, so many companies — I had three calls yesterday directly, without having to institute like: 'You will do this' — these companies are making them right now." — Trump at a White House news conference

Advertisement Loading...

Unlike what Trump said, the automakers are not currently producing ventilators and masks.

"When you are repurposing a factory, it really depends on how similar the new product is to the existing products in your product line," Kaitlin Wowak, a professor at the University of Notre Dame who studies industrial supply chains, told the Associated Press. "It's going to be a substantial pivot to start producing an entirely different item."

" You don't have empty shelves. " — Trump at a White House news conference

In trying to reassure the nation that the novel coronavirus isn't leading to a shortage in supplies, he said at a Saturday news conference that Walmart is "doing incredibly" and that there are no empty shelves in stores across the country.

But it's untrue that there are no empty shelves in the country, whether at Walmart or other stores.

Images of empty shelves are everywhere you look, with items such as toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer in short supply.

"I signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act, as you all know, giving us powerful new authorities to help states, cities, and hospitals procure needed supplies." — Trump at a White House news conference

Governors have been begging Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act, which allows the president to order private industry to create necessary items in times of war.

In the case of COVID-19, the act would allow Trump to force private industry to create critical supplies — such as ventilators and masks — to treat patients stricken with the virus and to prevent health care workers from contracting the illness from their patients.

Trump, however, has lied about actually invoking the act.

In the March 21 news conference, he said he did but then quickly admitted that he hasn't actually used the act to compel companies to make these necessary items.

"We have so many companies making so many products — every product that you mentioned, plus ventilators and everything else. We have car companies — without having to use the act," Trump said.