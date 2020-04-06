Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus: Yes, hydroxychloroquine can hurt you

Trump said there is nothing to lose from taking an experimental COVID-19 treatment. Doctors disagree.

Donald Trump has been holding nightly news conferences to keep the country informed of what the federal government is doing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But those news conferences are often filled with misinformation and outright lies that mislead the public.

Here's this week's running list of Trump's comments, fact-checked for accuracy.

April 5

"It can help them, but it's not going to hurt them. That's the beauty of it ... what do you have to lose?" — Trump at a White House news conference.

Trump on Sunday once again pushed for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

Discussion of the possible use of the drug came after two small studies from China and France, which some have argued are flawed, found it may help ease symptoms of the disease.

However, the drug has not had clinical trials that prove it is an effective treatment. And another French study found the drug is not effective.

A reporter asked Trump why he is pushing a drug that hasn't been fully tested and vetted for use, which led Trump to claim that the drug cannot hurt someone who takes it.

Trump has been hyping the use of the drug for weeks and even said at a news conference on Saturday that he may take the drug himself — even though he's tested negative for the virus.

"I think people should — if it were me — in fact, I might do it anyway. I may take it," Trump said. "Okay? I may take it. And I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it."

But experts vociferously disagree that the drug is effective or even safe, saying it could have negative consequences — including death.

"Just because a molecule or a drug works in a lab or in a petri dish does not mean that it's going to work on patients," Dr. Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, said Sunday on CNN. "There could be negative side effects. There could be deaths. This is a new virus and so we should not be promoting any medication or drug for any disease that has not been proven and approved by the FDA."

Axios reported that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, has pushed back against the administration's hyping of the drug because he believes there needs to be more testing done — a belief that sparked heated blowback from task force member Peter Navarro on Saturday.

Navarro, who is not a doctor, is also pushing for the use of the drug to treat COVID-19, according to the Axios report.

"Our country had the greatest economic boom in history." — Trump at a White House news conference .

A reporter on Sunday asked Trump if he could see a "light at the end of the tunnel" for the country's economy — which has taken a serious blow as the country copes with the spread of COVID-19.

In responding, Trump lied about how strong the economy was prior to the virus.

Trump said he had overseen the "greatest economy boom in history."

Prior to the coronavirus-fueled economic slump, the economy grew 2.9% in 2018, according to data from the World Bank. But that's far from the highest growth rate the United States has seen.

In 2004, the economy saw a 3.7% growth rate, according to the World Bank.

During the technology boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the economy saw a more than 4% annual growth rate.

And in 1984, the economy saw a 7.2% growth rate, according to World Bank data.

April 4

"There'll be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn't done. But there will be death." — Trump at a White House news conference .

At Saturday's news conference, Trump claimed the measures his administration has taken have prevented hundreds of thousands of people from dying, possibly trying to set expectations for how many people will die from COVID-19.

With a new messaging pivot, Trump and his team have been laying the groundwork to take credit for keeping the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic below the most doom-laden of forecasts.

Without any social distancing measures or other interventions, one model predicted, as many as 2.2 million people could die from the virus in the United States.

With strict social distancing measures in place in most states across the country now, that forecast stands at between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths — more than the death toll from the Vietnam War, Korean War, Iraq War, and the war in Afghanistan combined.

Trump wants the country to believe that a death toll below 240,000 is a win for him and his administration.

Yet according to an in-depth look at its response to the pandemic in the Washington Post, the death toll could have been even lower had the Trump administration actually been prepared for a pandemic like COVID-19.

The Washington Post reported that the administration lagged as the novel coronavirus spread, wasting 70 days that could have been used to create and procure diagnostic tests and produce the kind of resources needed to treat patients stricken with the virus, such as personal protective equipment and ventilators.

Instead, the Trump administration focused on "border control and repatriation," while Trump publicly downplayed COVID-19, letting the virus spread in the United States.

According to the Post's report, which was based on nearly four dozen interviews with administration officials, the slow response is Trump's fault.

"Many of the failures to stem the coronavirus outbreak in the United States were either a result of, or exacerbated by, his leadership," the Post reported.

This list will be updated throughout the week. Past fact checks can be found here.