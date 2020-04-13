Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus: No, he didn't act 'before most others'

Trump never banned all travelers from China, as he claimed.

It's been nearly a month since Donald Trump started his daily news conferences on his administration's efforts to combat the new coronavirus.

In those briefings, Trump has told dozens of lies and distorted the facts on everything from the severity of the virus to the steps he did or did not take to slow the spread.

Below is a list of his most recent claims, which will be updated throughout the week.

April 12

"I was criticized for moving too fast when I issued the China Ban, long before most others wanted to do so." — Trump tweet .

Trump spent his Sunday lashing out at the media, after the New York Times published a bombshell report on his "failure" to stop the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to more than 22,000 deaths in the United States.

To defend himself, Trump overstated one of the first steps he took to stop the spread of the virus.

It was not a full-fledged "ban" on travelers from China as he described, but rather travel restrictions that still allowed people who had been in China — where the virus was first detected — to return to the United States.

The New York Times reported that nearly 40,000 people have come to the United States from China since Trump announced the travel restrictions. And the Associated Press reported in March — more than a month after the restrictions went into place — that many of those travelers received no screening for the virus.

Trump was also not criticized because he moved too fast with a travel ban, but rather because the ban was still not enough to contain the virus.

That criticism even came from former members of his own administration.

Tom Bossert, a former Trump homeland security adviser, tweeted on March 12, "We will regret wasting time and energy on travel restrictions and wish we focused more on hospital preparation and large scale community mitigation."

This post will be updated throughout the week.