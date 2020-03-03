Medical experts have to tell Trump that flu vaccine won't work on coronavirus

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases quickly shut down the suggestion during a meeting at the White House.

During a meeting with pharmaceutical executives at the White House on Monday, Donald Trump asked whether the existing flu vaccine could be used to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, immediately rejected the proposal.

From the March 2 White House meeting:

DONALD TRUMP: But the same vaccine could not work? You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that would have an impact or much of an impact on corona? DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: No. Probably not. TRUMP: Probably not.

The flu and COVID-19, the disease caused by the strain of coronavirus that originated in China, are completely different afflictions. In fact, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes, the flu vaccine is not even able to prevent all the different strains of the flu itself which is why it changes year to year.

