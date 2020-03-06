Trump claims jobs numbers are 'so good' because of coronavirus

From a March 6 media availability at the White House:

DONALD TRUMP: You know a lot of people are staying here and they're going to be doing their business here, they're going to be traveling here. And they'll be going to resorts here. We have a great place.

So foreign people come, but we're going to have Americans staying home instead of going and spending their money in other countries and maybe that's one of the reasons the job numbers are so good.

We've had a lot of travel inside the USA.