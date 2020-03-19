Trump laughs off governor who can't get medical supplies

Trump dismissed Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's concerns this week about not being able to compete with the federal government to secure coronavirus supplies.

From a March 19 press event at FEMA:

CHARLIE BAKER, governor of Massachusetts (R): I'm not quite sure what to do with this, so I'm just going to throw it out there for you. We took very seriously the push that you made previously on one of these calls that we should not just rely on the stockpile, and that we should go out and buy stuff —

DONALD TRUMP: Right.

BAKER: — and put in orders and try to create pressure on manufacturers and distributors. And I have to tell you that on three big orders we lost to the feds. So my question is, could you give some of these guys some guidance that says —

TRUMP: Yeah.

BAKER: — if states are doing what the feds want and try and create their own supply chain on this, that people should be responsive to that?

TRUMP: Good.

BAKER: Because I have a feeling that if somebody has a chance to sell to you and a chance to sell to me, I'm going to lose every one of those.

TRUMP: [Laughing] Alright, Charlie thank you very much. Well we do like you going out, seeing what you can get if you can get it faster and price is always a component of that also, and maybe that's why you lost to the feds. I tell you, that's probably why.