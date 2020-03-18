Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus: No, he didn't predict the pandemic

Trump continually lied about his early response to the virus.

As the novel coronavirus spreads and drastic measures to contain the outbreak threaten to cause economic pain for millions of Americans, Donald Trump has spent his time lying and distorting facts, often blaming others for the fallout rather than taking personal responsibility.

Here's a look at his most recent untruths.

Wednesday, March 18

"I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously." — Trump tweet

The name Trump used for the novel coronavirus is racist and xenophobic, and has contributed to discrimination and even violence against people of Asian descent. Both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned against the use of such terms.

And Trump did not "always" take the virus very seriously.

He even refused to cancel speeches before large audiences for days, finally relenting after public health experts continually warned that large gatherings were great places for the virus to spread.

Tuesday, March 17

"We have a problem that, a month ago, nobody thought about." — Trump from the White House briefing room

Actually, the coronavirus has been around for months, with the first case dating back to Nov. 17, 2019, in China, according to the South China Morning Post.

Two former members of Trump's administration were issuing warnings in January that the United States needed to act to "prevent an American epidemic."

Former Vice President Joe Biden also wrote in January as the coronavirus spread across the globe that the "possibility of a pandemic is a challenge Donald Trump is unqualified to handle as president."

"I felt this was a pandemic long before it was a pandemic." — Trump from the White House briefing room

Trump has long downplayed the impacts of the coronavirus, even as experts warned of the spread and how it could overwhelm the United States' medical system.

At a campaign rally on Feb. 28 in Charleston, South Carolina, Trump said the coronavirus was a "hoax" perpetrated by the Democrats.

He also said in February that the number of cases of COVID-19 disease was "going very substantially down, not up" in the United States, and that "It's going to disappear. One day — it's like a miracle — it will disappear."

Sunday, March 15

"It's a very contagious virus. It's incredible. But it's something we have tremendous control of." — Trump at a White House press briefing

Trump claimed he has the coronavirus under control.

However, experts say that is not the case. Last week, public health experts said that the virus was still spreading, and that without drastic social distancing measures, the virus would spread and the number of cases would overwhelm hospitals across the country.

Trump seemed to take that to heart on Monday, when he said there needed to be a nationwide effort to stay home to avoid infecting others.

When asked on Monday in another briefing what he meant when he said we had "“tremendous control,"” he admitted it wasn't true that the virus is under control, and said that he was referring to the response to the virus, not the virus itself.

"I was talking about what we're doing is under control. But I'm not talking about the virus," Trump said Monday.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.