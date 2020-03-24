Trump contradicts experts: 'The faster we go back, the better it's going to be'

Donald Trump says, 'the faster we go back [to work], the better it's going to be,' despite warnings from health experts that Americans may be at home for weeks.

Donald Trump during a Fox News Town Hall on March 24:

DONALD TRUMP: If we lose those companies, we're talking about hundreds of thousands of jobs. Millions of jobs. The faster we go back, the better it's going to be. We have a pent-up energy that's going to be unbelievable. We're going to bring it back fast, I really believe it.

Contrary to Trump's comments, health experts have repeatedly warned that the measures needed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will need to continue for some time.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Americans will likely have to stay at home for weeks during this crisis.

"If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, at least going to be several weeks," Fauci said.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Monday that "it's going to get bad," adding that, "Right now, there are not enough people out there who are taking this seriously."

On Monday, Trump himself admitted that health officials disagree with his stance.

"If it were up to the doctors, they may say let's keep it shut down," he said. "You know, we can't do that and you can't do that with the country, especially the number one economy anywhere in the world by far. Number one economy in the world. You can't do that."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.