Trump attacks reporter for asking what his message is to scared Americans

When asked for a message to Americans who are scared during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump attacked the media for asking the question.

From a March 20 White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic:

PETER ALEXANDER (NBC): What do you say to Americans who are scared, though? Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions — as you witnessed — who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?

DONALD TRUMP: I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say.

I think that's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal you're putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they're looking for hope.

And you're doing sensationalism. And the same way that NBC and "Concast" — I don't call it Comcast, I call it "Concast."

Let me just tell you something: That's really bad reporting.

And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.

Let's see if it works. It might, and it might not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows? I've been right a lot.

Let's see what happens.