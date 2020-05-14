Trump: Doctors and nurses 'running into death' is 'beautiful thing to see'

From a May 14 speech at the Owens & Minor medical supply distribution center:

DONALD TRUMP: From the moment this terrible virus reached our shores each of you has worked relentlessly to get the vital supplies to our health care warriors. And they are warriors, aren't they?

When you see them going into those hospitals and they're putting the stuff that you deliver. But they're wrapping themselves and the doors are opening and they're going through the doors and they're not even ready to go through those doors. They probably shouldn't.

But they can't get there fast enough. And they're running into death just like soldiers run into bullets, in a true sense. I see that with the doctors and the nurses and so many of the people they go into those hospitals, it's incredible to see.

It's a beautiful thing to see.