Trump hails 'positive impact' of coronavirus

More than 3,100 people around the world have died in the outbreak so far.

From a March 4 White House briefing:

DONALD TRUMP: We're talking about the effects of the virus on the air travel and what they see. In a certain way you could say that the borders are automatically shut down, without having to say shut down, and they're to a certain extent automatically shut down.

But it's affecting the airline business as it would and a lot of people are staying in our country and they're shopping and they're using our hotels in this country, so from that same point I think probably there's a positive impact.

But there's also an impact on overseas travel which will be fairly substantial.