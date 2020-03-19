Trump refuses to use correct term for coronavirus even when it's written in his speech

Trump crossed out the word 'coronavirus' and replaced it with 'Chinese' virus in his prepared remarks from a press briefing on Thursday.

Donald Trump on Thursday continued to use racist terminology for the novel coronavirus that's become a global pandemic.

Trump used the name — "Chinese virus" — even when his prepared remarks used the term coronavirus, according to an image captured by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford.

Botsford's photo shows that Trump used his signature sharpie to cross out the word "corona" and replace it with "Chinese."

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

Experts at the World Health Organization say that naming viruses after the geographic location they are thought to have come from is wrong, as it causes unfair stigmatization of people who have nothing to do with the outbreak and it's spread.

Trump has only started to use the name "Chinese virus" in recent days, as he attempts to shift blame on his own response to the virus and steer Americans' anger at a foreign foe.

Other GOP lawmakers have followed suit, including Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

On Thursday, a personality for the pro-Trump outlet "One America News" asked Trump question to help him downplay the racist use of "Chinese virus."

"Do you consider the term Chinese food racist because it's food that originates in China?" asked Chanel Rion — who pals around with Trump and his family, and who has pushed absurd and absolutely false conspiracy theories about the novel coronavirus, including that it was created as a bioweapon at the University of North Carolina, according to Media Matters for America.

"Is it alarming that major media players just to oppose you are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels and they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team," Rion continued.

Trump then took the opportunity to make this a fight with the media — one of his favorite enemies — seemingly to distract from the pandemic that's ravaging the country.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are increasing, hospitals are running out of supplies such as protective masks, and testing to identify who has the virus is still lagging.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.