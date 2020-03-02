Trump insists political rallies are 'very safe' despite coronavirus

Asked about the coronavirus threat, Donald Trump said political rallies were 'set up a long time ago.'

From a Feb. 2 media availability at the White House:

REPORTER: Mr. President, is it safe or appropriate to be holding rallies during a public health crisis like this? DONALD TRUMP: Well, these were set up a long time ago, and others are. I mean, you could ask that to the Democrats because they're having a lot of rallies. They're all having rallies. That's what they're doing, they're campaigning. REPORTER: But do you think it's safe? Are you worried at all? TRUMP: I think it's very safe. Yeah, I think it's very safe.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website focused on prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus disease states, "The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus," as there is currently no vaccine.

Advertisement Loading...

It recommends "everyday preventive actions" to stop the spread of the virus, including avoiding close contact with those who may be ill or staying home if you think you might be sick.

It also recommends people avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, in case they may have touched surfaces that have been contaminated.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.