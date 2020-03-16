Trump says buck 'normally' stops with him — but not for coronavirus

Trump previously said 'I don't take any responsibility at all' for the administration's mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

From a March 16 press conference at the White House to address the COVID-19 outbreak:

REPORTER: Mr. President, does the buck stop with you? DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, normally, but I think when you hear the — this has never been done before in this country. If you look back, take a look at some of the things that took place '09 or '11, or whatever it may have been, they never did — nobody's ever done anything like what we're doing.

At a Rose Garden press conference on Friday, Trump told reporters he took no responsibility for the growing outbreak, despite an onslaught of criticism over his administration's bungled initial efforts to stop the virus.

"I don't take responsibility at all," he said, blaming his predecessor, President Barack Obama, as well as a number of vague "circumstances," for the pandemic.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.