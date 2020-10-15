Trump calls his virus response 'incredible' if you 'take New York out'

Advertisement

Trump's current role covers the entire United States, not just the states he likes.

Donald Trump said on Thursday that if the COVID-19 death toll from New York and "a couple of places" was subtracted from the total, "our numbers, they're incredible."

"If you take New York and a couple of places, I mean, you look at our numbers, they're incredible," Trump told Fox Business. "But you take New York out, we have numbers that nobody can even compete with it. New York, a couple of places."

Over 216,700 Americans have died of COVID-19. A total of 32,916 deaths have been reported in the state of New York.

Trump has previously made similar comments. In September, he said the U.S. death toll wasn't so bad "if you take the blue states out."

From the Oct. 15 edition of Fox Business' "Varney & Co.":

DONALD TRUMP: There are places that have done badly. You know, New York has been the worst in the whole country. 40,000 deaths. New York has done very badly. He's done a bad job. Really bad job. Cuomo. And he writes books like he's supposed to be doing a good job. We had more deaths — if you take New York and a couple of places, I mean, you look at our numbers, they're incredible. But you take New York out, we have numbers that nobody can even compete with it. New York, a couple of places. But, no, New York what he's done with the nursing homes it's so sad to see, at least 11,000 people. Dead. That shouldn't be.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.