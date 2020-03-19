Trump brags that 'somebody' on TV praised his pandemic response

Trump hailed his administration's performance during the outbreak despite widespread criticism.
From a March 19 press conference at the White House:
DONALD TRUMP: Today I want to share with you exciting progress that the FDA is making with the private sector as we slash red tape like nobody has ever done it before.
Somebody was on yesterday on one of the networks and said that there's never been a president even close that's been able to do what I've done in slashing all of the red tape and everything to get very important things to the market – medical.
Trump also claimed credit for eliminating FDA rules.
DONALD TRUMP: What the FDA is doing is incredible. They've done things in times that were not even thinkable. And I've directed the FDA to eliminate outdated rules and bureaucracy so this work can proceed rapidly, quickly, and I mean fast.
And we have to remove every barrier – there were a lot of barriers that were unnecessary, and they've done that to get the rapid deployment of safe, effective treatments.
