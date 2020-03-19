Trump brags that 'somebody' on TV praised his pandemic response

From a March 19 press conference at the White House:

DONALD TRUMP: Today I want to share with you exciting progress that the FDA is making with the private sector as we slash red tape like nobody has ever done it before.

Somebody was on yesterday on one of the networks and said that there's never been a president even close that's been able to do what I've done in slashing all of the red tape and everything to get very important things to the market – medical.