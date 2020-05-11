Trump declares 'we have prevailed' as death toll passes 80,000

Trump appeared to declare victory even as the number of coronavirus cases rises nationwide.

Donald Trump on Monday declared that the United States had "prevailed" over the coronavirus. The very same day, the New York Times reported that at least 1,346,800 people nationwide had confirmed coronavirus cases.

At least 80,095 people have died from COVID-19 so far.

From a May 11 White House briefing:

DONALD TRUMP: Thanks to the courage of our citizens and our aggressive strategy, hundreds of thousands of lives have been saved. And we have saved — and if you look at... on a per-100,000 basis, we're at the best part of the pack. Right at the bottom — Germany and us are leading the world. Germany and the United States are leading the world. Lives saved per 100,000. In every generation, through every challenge and hardship and danger, America has risen to the task. We have met the moment, and we have prevailed. Americans do whatever it takes to find solutions, pioneer breakthroughs, and harness the energies we need to achieve a total victory. Day after day, we are making tremendous strides with the dedication of our doctors and nurses. These are incredible people. These are brave people. These are warriors.

