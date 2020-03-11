Trump bans travel from all of Europe except UK — where he owns property

Maybe it's just a coincidence.

On Wednesday evening, in an address from the Oval Office, Donald Trump announced new steps he is taking to combat the coronavirus that the World Health Organization declared a pandemic earlier in the day.

Trump said that he is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days, starting Friday — with a notable exception: the U.K.

Trump didn't explain why he will continue to allow travel from the U.K., which as of Wednesday had 460 reported cases of the coronavirus. Other European countries like Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Austria have similar numbers of reported cases but are, inexplicably, not exempted. Italy, France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands are the only countries with more cases in Europe than the U.K., according to the World Health Organization. More than 30 countries have fewer reported cases than the U.K.

But the U.K. is a part of Europe where Trump owns properties: the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, and a resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

And Trump has made it abundantly clear, throughout his time in office, how willing he is to use the power of his office to promote his own properties.

Last year, during a trip to France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump stayed at his Trump International Hotel and golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, claiming it was "convenient" to do so.

Trump's travel schedule "requires flying hundreds of miles west to Ireland, then hundreds more miles back east to France," the Washington Post reported at the time. (Ireland was not included in Trump's travel exemption.)

Of course, Trump's travel exemption for the U.K. may have nothing at all to do with his properties or wanting to protect his financial interests for properties that have been operating at a loss. But if there is another explanation, Trump has yet to offer it.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.