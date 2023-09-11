search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Trump wants to cut taxes for the rich even more if elected again

The former president’s economic advisers reportedly want to slash the corporate tax rate to 15%.

By Emily Singer - September 11, 2023
Share
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump holds a football before throwing it to the crowd during a visit to the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa State University before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former President Donald Trump wants once again to slash taxes for the wealthy if he’s elected in November 2024.

Trump’s economic advisers are floating cutting the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, the Washington Post reported. Such a cut would overwhelmingly favor wealthy corporations.

Trump already cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

That tax cut was deeply unpopular with voters. A November 2017 Quinnipiac University poll found that 52% of voters disapproved of the tax law, while just 25% approved of it.

“Tax cuts enacted in the last 25 years — namely, the tax cuts enacted in 2001 and 2003 under President [George W.] Bush, most of which were made permanent in 2012, and those enacted in 2017 under President Trump — gave windfall tax cuts to households in the top 1% and large corporations, exacerbating income and wealth inequality,” Center on Budget and Policy Priorities senior tax analyst Samantha Jacoby said in testimony before the Senate Budget Committee in May.

Experts say cutting the corporate tax rate for a second time would likely be similarly unpopular.

“We have plenty of data showing most Americans want corporations to pay more in taxes, not less — this was true when Trump and his supporters in Congress enacted the 2017 law, and it’s still true today,” Steve Wamhoff, the federal policy director of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, said in a Sept. 11 tweet.

The Washington Post reported that the 15% corporate tax rate is a “preliminary” proposal that Trump’s economic advisers are kicking around.

“There are many ideas coming in about how to undo the damage Joe Biden has done, and President Trump’s America First economic focus remains how we create more higher-paying jobs for American workers, and he will do whatever it takes to make our Country competitive again,” Trump campaign spokesperson Jason Miller told the Post.

Trump proposed a 15% corporate tax rate in 2017 when the Republican-controlled House and Senate were crafting tax cut legislation.

President Joe Biden’s administration came out against Trump’s potential corporate tax cut proposal just hours after the Washington Post reported on it.

“Another wave of deficit-increasing tax welfare for big corporations — especially one directly tied to unprecedented price increases on American families — would turn back the clock to the trickle-down economics that hollowed out the American middle class and added trillions to the national debt,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Axios on Sept. 11.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Wisconsin businesses seek to establish innovative biotech hub with federal funding

Wisconsin businesses seek to establish innovative biotech hub with federal funding

By Oliver Willis - September 06, 2023
Michigan runs ads in abortion-restrictive states touting reproductive rights

Michigan runs ads in abortion-restrictive states touting reproductive rights

By Rebekah Sager - September 05, 2023
Ron Johnson ignores campaign promises with new legislation

Ron Johnson ignores campaign promises with new legislation

By Josh Israel - September 05, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Wisconsin businesses seek to establish innovative biotech hub with federal funding

Wisconsin businesses seek to establish innovative biotech hub with federal funding

By Oliver Willis - September 06, 2023
Michigan runs ads in abortion-restrictive states touting reproductive rights

Michigan runs ads in abortion-restrictive states touting reproductive rights

By Rebekah Sager - September 05, 2023
Ron Johnson ignores campaign promises with new legislation

Ron Johnson ignores campaign promises with new legislation

By Josh Israel - September 05, 2023
White House warns that looming government shutdown would cut food aid for millions

White House warns that looming government shutdown would cut food aid for millions

By Oliver Willis - August 31, 2023
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for Michigan to pass paid family and medical leave

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it’s time for Michigan to pass paid family and medical leave

By Emily Singer - August 30, 2023
Federal grants fund broadband internet access for more than 300,000 Michigan residents

Federal grants fund broadband internet access for more than 300,000 Michigan residents

By Oliver Willis - August 28, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Virginia GOP state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant says 15-week abortion ban isn’t a ban

Virginia GOP state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant says 15-week abortion ban isn’t a ban

By Josh Israel - September 11, 2023
Fulton County grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Lindsey Graham

Fulton County grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Lindsey Graham

By Emily Singer - September 08, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: September 8, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: September 8, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - September 08, 2023
How Pennsylvania’s judicial elections could impact the state’s future

How Pennsylvania’s judicial elections could impact the state’s future

By Matt Cohen - September 08, 2023
Interior Department cancels Trump-era Arctic drilling leases

Interior Department cancels Trump-era Arctic drilling leases

By Oliver Willis - September 07, 2023
Judicial panel dismisses GOP attempt to remove liberal justice from key cases

Judicial panel dismisses GOP attempt to remove liberal justice from key cases

By Emily Singer - September 07, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter