Trump wanted to change law so US companies could bribe foreign countries

A new book by top Washington Post reporters said senior White House officials think Trump is 'dangerously uninformed' and shows 'disdain ... for our country's foundation and its principles.'

Donald Trump is painted in an extremely negative light in a new book by two top Washington Post reporters, who interviewed over 200 sources, including top Trump officials and at least one senior White House adviser who described Trump as "dangerously uninformed."

The book, title "A Very Stable Genius," contains numerous eyebrow-raising anecdotes, including one in which Trump demanded that now-former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson get rid of the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bans American companies and individuals from using bribes to secure foreign business deals.

The authors — Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig — say that Trump wanted to jettison the law "because it restricted his industry buddies or his own company's executives from paying off foreign governments in faraway lands."

Advertisement Loading...

There are a number of other anecdotes in the book that make Trump look unintelligent, uninformed, and downright rude.

The book says Trump knew little about the attack on Pearl Harbor, which helped push the United States into World War II.

It recalls an incident in which Trump stood up for former White House staff secretary Rob Porter — who was fired for domestic abuse — suggesting that Porter's ex-wife "purposefully ran into a refrigerator to give herself bruises and try to get money out of Porter."

And it tells an embarrassing story in which Trump struggled to read passages aloud from the Constitution for an HBO documentary, saying the foundational document for American democracy is "like a foreign language."

Ultimately, one person interviewed for the book said that Trump has forever cheapened the office of the president.