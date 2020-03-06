Trump: 'We'll be cutting' Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security

Less than 24 hours later, he said the complete opposite.

Donald Trump claimed in a Fox News town hall on Thursday night that he would cut programs like Social Security and Medicaid, despite repeatedly flip-flopping on the issue publicly.

From the Fox News Town Hall on March 5:

MARTHA MACCALLUM: But if you don't cut something in entitlements, you'll never really deal with ... DONALD TRUMP: We'll be cutting. But we're also gonna have growth like you've never had before. We've never had growth like we're experiencing.

Trump has repeatedly changed his position on entitlement programs.

"We will always protect your Medicare and we will always protect your Social Security. Always," he said at his Feb. 4 State of the Union address.

Yet Trump's annual budgets submitted to Congress have called for cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security each of the last two years, according to Vox.

Less than 24 hours after his declaration on Fox News Thursday night, Trump said the exact opposite.

"I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years," he tweeted Friday morning. "Sleepy Joe Biden will destroy both in very short order, and he won’t even know he's doing it!"

Biden has in fact put forward a plan to expand Social Security.

"Here's the deal, folks: social security is on the ballot this year, and the choice couldn't be clearer," Biden wrote on Twitter in response to Trump's Thursday position in favor of cutting entitlement programs. "I'll protect and expand it. Donald Trump will cut it and take it away."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.