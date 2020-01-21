Trump brags overseas about a 'comeback' despite low approval at home

Despite his boasts this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, roughly half of Americans in a recent poll graded Trump's job performance as below satisfactory.

Trump on Tuesday attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and bragged at length about his administration and his accomplishments since taking office, just as the Senate began ramping up for his impeachment trial back home.

"When I spoke at this forum two years ago," Trump told attendees, "I told you that we had launched the great American comeback. Today I'm proud to declare that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before."

"America's thriving, America's flourishing, and, yes, America is winning again like never before," he added, noting two recent "extraordinary" trade deals with China and with Canada and Mexico and reeling off positive statistics about the economy.

While that economic expansion, which began under Barack Obama in 2009, has continued under Trump, new polls show that the public is not as impressed with Trump as he is with himself.

On Tuesday, a newly released Morning Consult/Politico poll found that a plurality — 38% — would grade Trump's job performance with an "F." This represents a 2 point increase from the end of 2018.

Another 11% of Americans give Trump a "D," meaning roughly half of the country rated him as below satisfactory. Just 21% rated Trump with an "A" and 17% gave him a "B."

Trump was impeached last month by the House of Representatives on charges of obstruction and abuse of power. Though Trump told reporters in Davos on Tuesday that the proceedings were a "witch hunt" and a "hoax" — talking points he has used hundreds of times before — recent polling shows the public does not believe him.

On Monday, CNN released a poll showing that 51% of Americans now believe the Senate should convict and remove Trump from office. The same survey found that just 43% of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 53% disapproval.

Another poll released on Tuesday by American Research Group found that 37% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of his job, while 59% disapprove.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.