Ex-White House doctor: Trump had to be tricked into eating his vegetables

Ronny Jackson said the White House chefs hid vegetables in Trump's food to get him to eat something healthy.

It's no secret that Donald Trump does not have healthy eating habits, with a diet consisting of large amounts of fast food, very well-done steak, and Diet Coke.

But a former White House physician revealed in an interview with the New York Times that he conspired with White House chefs to hide vegetables in Trump's food to get him to eat healthier.

Ronny Jackson — who left the White House after a failed nomination to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and is now running for Congress — made the revelation when talking about his regrets as White House physician.

He told the New York Times that he wanted to help Trump lose weight through a healthy diet and exercise plan that never came to fruition.

"The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to," Jackson told the New York Times. "But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes."

While in the White House, Jackson revealed at a now-infamous briefing in 2018 that Trump needed to lose weight. He said that the 6'3" Trump was 239 pounds and wanted to lose 10 to 15 pounds to get into a healthy weight range.

However, Trump reportedly has unconventional views of exercise, believing that every human is born with a set amount of energy and that exercise depletes it, leading to early death.

That could make getting Trump to engage in any form of exercise, besides his costly golf habit, a challenge.

Sneaking vegetables into other foods is cited as a useful strategy by many parenting experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, for parents to get their picky toddlers to eat healthy.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.