Home Opinion Cartoon: After Trump Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: After Trump By Clay Jones - September 2, 2020 9:03 AM 1 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: The house that Trump built Opinion Cartoon: Better Off? Opinion I'm a veteran — and I'm sick of Trump lying about what he did for my health care Opinion Cartoon: Family Testimonials Opinion Cartoon: Digging With Bannon Opinion Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear Opinion Opinion: Trump's attack on the post office is his greatest threat to democracy yet Opinion Cartoon: It's Kamala Opinion Cartoon: Unconstitutional Slop RECENT POSTS Cartoon: After Trump Opinion Clay Jones - September 2, 2020 Pastor to Trump: Listen with 'empathy and compassion' to the Black community National Dan Desai Martin - September 1, 2020 Trump refuses to say if systemic racism is a problem in the US National Josh Israel - September 1, 2020 Fact check: Trump's version of what happened in Kenosha doesn't match reality National Associated Press - September 1, 2020 GOP congressman lies about preexisting conditions protections in new ad National Josh Israel - September 1, 2020