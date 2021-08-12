Trump endorses GOP congressional candidate who attended Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' rally

Derrick Van Orden traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 after he lost a congressional bid in Wisconsin. He's running again in 2022.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed a Republican for Congress who was on the grounds of the Capitol during or near the time of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters sought to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

Derrick Van Orden, who is running in another race in 2022 after narrowly losing a bid in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District last November, used approximately $4,000 in campaign funds to travel to Washington, D.C., for the "Stop the Steal" rally Trump held on Jan. 6, the Daily Beast reported.

Now he has the backing of Trump in his retread attempt at coming to Congress.

"Derrick is a former Navy SEAL Senior Chief who bravely served and defended our Country," Trump wrote in a statement. "He strongly supports our Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and he will always fight for Secure Borders, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Farmers. Derrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Van Orden has admitted to being in Washington, D.C., for the "Stop the Steal" rally — where Trump whipped his supporters into a frenzy with lies of voter fraud before sending them off to the Capitol, where participants beat law enforcement officers as they broke into the building in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.

While he denied being in the Capitol building or close by, the Daily Beast's reported that there is photographic evidence of him being on the grounds inside a restricted area.

His presence near the Capitol during the illegal insurrection, which led to the injury of 140 law enforcement officers, is not Van Orden's only scandal.

HuffPost reported on Wednesday that in a 2015 book, Van Orden wrote about a time when he served as a Navy SEAL in which he showed two unsuspecting women a photo of a lieutenant's genitals.

Van Orden described the women as "cute," writing: