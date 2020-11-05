'It's not fair': Trump kids having a hard time accepting their dad hasn't won

Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. wants to overturn the election, while Eric is falsely claiming states' electors for his father.

Donald Trump's sons have spent the last two days since the election in apparent denial, sharing conspiracy theories and endorsing coups as their father's path to victory becomes more and more murky.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted far-right radio host Mark Levin's call for Republican state legislators to simply ignore the 2020 election results and declare Trump the winner.

"REMINDER TO THE REPUBLICAN STATE LEGISLATURES, YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVER THE CHOOSING OF ELECTORS, NOT ANY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, SECRETARY OF STATE, GOVERNOR, OR EVEN COURT. YOU HAVE THE FINAL SAY -- ARTICLE II OF THE FED CONSTITUTION. SO, GET READY TO DO YOUR CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY," Levin tweeted.

According to the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center, state legislatures are in fact barred by federal law from "usurping" the will of their constituents after a presidential election.

Trump Jr. also called out Republicans like former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley who he claimed were "sitting on the sidelines," rather than fighting to stop election officials from counting votes.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric both also tweeted out an array of debunked conspiracy theories, suggesting that the election was being stolen by Democrats somehow. (It's not.)

"The amount of FRAUD being reported in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin is unreal," both claimed baselessly. "Please report personal experiences. Please have all facts and evidence. #StopTheSteal."

Twitter later flagged the tweets as "misleading."

Eric also bizarrely claimed the state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes on Wednesday for his father — even though no news outlet had called the state, the vote count was not complete, and experts believe Biden will likely receive more votes once all is said and done.

At a press conference on Wednesday, he claimed that Democrats "know the only way they could win this election is to cheat in Pennsylvania."

"We're going to win Pennsylvania, but they're trying to cheat us out of it," he suggested, noting that his father had an initial lead before Democratic-leaning communities tallied all their votes. "This is rampant corruption. And it can't happen, it simply can't happen. It's not fair. This isn't democracy."

Ivanka Trump, meanwhile, has been mostly silent since the polls closed, tweeting just three times to congratulate Republican winners, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Trump's younger daughter Tiffany has not tweeted since Election Day.

Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, a high-profile member of Trump's inner circle who served as key campaign strategist, has also been quiet. According to a Washington Post report on Thursday, his management company is busily working to evict tenants from their homes in the midst of a pandemic.

