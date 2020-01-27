Latest Fox News poll is full of bad news for Trump

The second Fox News poll in a row shows half of Americans think the Senate should vote to remove Trump from office.

As the Senate is engaged in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a Fox News poll published Sunday showed widespread disapproval of Trump.

The poll shows 50% of Americans want the Senate to remove Trump from office. This follows a poll published Dec. 15 by Fox, which also showed 50% of Americans want the Senate to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office.

The Fox News poll is in line with other national polls, including a CNN poll from Jan. 20 showing 51% of Americans think the Senate should remove Trump from office.

The latest Fox News poll also shows that voters support every top Democratic candidate for president over Trump, including: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Voters also gave Trump poor marks when it comes to how Trump is handling important issues. A majority of voters disapprove of the way Trump handles guns, immigration, foreign policy, health care, government spending, race relations, and the environment. The only area where Trump receives high marks is the economy.

A majority of voters, 52%, are not confident in Trump's judgment in a crisis situation, with only 45% of Americans expressing confidence.

Results from the poll dropped amidst potentially damning news for Trump's impeachment defense. John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, alleged in a forthcoming book that Trump ordered aid to Ukraine be withheld until that country ordered an investigation into Biden. A manuscript of the book was leaked this weekend.

According to the Associated Press, Bolton's first-hand account contradicts Trump's impeachment defense, which claims Trump withheld the aid over concerns about corruption.

Senate Republicans have thus far voted against calling Bolton and other witnesses forward in Trump's impeachment trial, but Senate Democrats hope the new revelations will bolster support for Bolton's testimony.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.