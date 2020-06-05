Trump hopes George Floyd is 'looking down' saying what police are doing 'is a great thing'

Trump said George Floyd, the black man killed at the hands of police, should be proud of the police and military response to the anti-racism protests.

Donald Trump on Friday once again demanded governors call in the military to crack down on anti-racism protests taking place across the country.

And in the process, he said George Floyd — the unarmed black man whose death at the hands of police sparked the demonstrations across the country — would be proud of the images of military police violently cracking down on peaceful protesters.

Here are Trump's comments made during a speech in the Rose Garden on June 5:

"You have to dominate the streets. You can't let what is happening happen. It's called dominate the streets — you can't let that happen in New York, where they're breaking in stores and all of the things, and by the way hurting a lot of small businesses. You can't let it happen. Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, there's a great thing that's happening for our country. There's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody."

