Home Opinion Cartoon: An Incalculable Loss Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: An Incalculable Loss By Clay Jones - May 26, 2020 9:00 AM 0 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Blue State, Red State, Corrupt State Opinion Cartoon: White Women White House Opinion Cartoon: Sucky Medical Advice Opinion Cartoon: (P)oodles Of Corruption Opinion Cartoon: Sniveling Corona Cowards Opinion Cartoon: Acceptable Answers Opinion Cartoon: Ask China Opinion Cartoon: Moo Protection Opinion Cartoon: Say Hi To Grandpa RECENT POSTS Cartoon: An Incalculable Loss Opinion Clay Jones - May 26, 2020 Most Americans aren't willing to go to restaurants or gyms just yet National Associated Press - May 25, 2020 Trump attacks scientists whose studies don't support his claims National Associated Press - May 25, 2020 Small free libraries are helping people survive lockdowns across the country Local Associated Press - May 24, 2020 Nations around the world start to open up — but it's not business as... National Associated Press - May 24, 2020