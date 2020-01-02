Trump spent at least 1 in 5 days golfing last year

Trump has gone golfing more often in 3 years than President Obama did over his 8-year presidency.

Donald Trump spent 24% of his days — approximately 1 in 5 — in 2019 visiting his own golf courses, according to the most recent count from CNN.

According to the outlet, Trump went to his golf resorts for at least 86 days last year and was at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, to close out the year.

"This year alone, he spent at least 86 days at a golf club, despite a late start due to the government shutdown," CNN reported. "The golf excursions have included the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia; his Bedminister, New Jersey, golf club; Trump National Doral outside Miami; and Trump International Doonbeg in Ireland."

Trump has golfed nearly as many times in his three years in office as President Barack Obama did in both of his terms. Trump frequently complained about Obama golfing too often.

"With all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf," Trump tweeted in 2014.

The New York Times recently reported that even White House calls and meetings to discuss frozen military aid to Ukraine had to be scheduled around Trump's rounds of golf. Trump was impeached by the House for attempting to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rivals and his subsequent attempts to obstruct Congress by withholding information and blocking witness testimony on the matter.

Trump's frequent resort visits have been a hallmark of his time in office. He has spent 333 days of his 1,077 days so far at a Trump property, highlighting ongoing concerns over using his federal office to promote his private holdings.

Unlike previous presidents of both parties, Trump has not sold his interest in the Trump Organization or placed them in a blind trust. The intense media coverage of the presidency gives Trump holdings international exposure and contributes to Trump's own bottom line.

Trump recently attempted to host the 2020 G-7 economic conference at his Doral property in Florida, only backing down after widespread criticism of the proposed arrangement.

There are several ongoing lawsuits accusing Trump of violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits federal officeholders from receiving payments from foreign entities, as he does through his resort holdings.