Flashback to 2016: Trump mocks Hillary Clinton for being sick

Advertisement

The Trump campaign canceled events after Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning.

During a campaign rally in October 2016, candidate Donald Trump mocked Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

"Here's a woman, she's supposed to fight all of these different things, and she can't make it 15 feet to her car. Give me a break. Give me a break," Trump said, then pantomimed Clinton stumbling at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York City the previous month.

Trump mocked Clinton for being "home resting" after she announced the diagnosis: "Folks, we need stamina. We need energy."

Advertisement

Early on Friday morning, Trump announced that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. His campaign then canceled a planned fundraiser and a rally in Sanford, Florida.

From an Oct. 1, 2016, Trump campaign rally:

DONALD TRUMP: But here's a woman, she's supposed to fight all of these different things, and she can't make it 15 feet to her car. Give me a break. Give me a break. Give me a break. She's home resting right now, she's getting ready for her next speech, which is going to be about 15 minutes and it's going to be in two or three days. Folks, we need stamina. We need energy. We need people that are going to turn deals around. We can't let China take advantage of us anymore, and we have the piggy bank.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.