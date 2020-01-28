Home Opinion Cartoon: Impeach The Galoot Progressive journalism is under attack. Please help us fight back! DONATE Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Impeach The Galoot By Clay Jones - January 28, 2020 9:00 AM 851 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Trump's Muslim ban is keeping us divided. It's time to repeal it. Opinion Cartoon: Trump Pro-Something-Something Rally Opinion Cartoon: An Idiot Hides Evidence Opinion Court rules Trump administration can't force bogus sex ed on teens Opinion Cartoon: Liberal Hack Journalists Opinion Cartoon: A Goon Can Dream Opinion Cartoon: Trump's Dershowitz Defense Opinion Conservative Supreme Court justices prove they don't really care about free speech Opinion Cartoon: To Solemnly Lickspittle RECENT POSTS Trump refuses to invite Democrats who helped pass trade deal to his bill signing National Emily Singer - January 28, 2020 GOP Senate candidates to battle over who loves Trump most in Georgia primary National Associated Press - January 28, 2020 Cartoon: Impeach The Galoot Opinion Clay Jones - January 28, 2020 GOP senator admits she hopes Trump's impeachment hurts Joe Biden National Kaili Joy Gray - January 27, 2020 Fact check: Trump misled more than once about troops injured during Iran attack National Associated Press - January 27, 2020