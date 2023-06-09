Congressional Republicans say Donald Trump indictment is the end of democracy as we know it

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump announced on his social media site that he is being indicted on seven federal charges relating to his removal of classified documents from the White House and his refusal to return them when caught. In response, Republicans in Congress have already dismissed the charges and evidence without seeing them and have accused federal law enforcement of subverting democracy.

Trump will reportedly be charged with violating the Espionage Act’s rules against sharing national security information; conspiracy; obstruction of justice; lying to law enforcement officials; and falsifying or destroying government records.

CNN reported on Friday that Trump was caught on tape admitting that the documents were classified and sharing secret information. In a video released Thursday night, Trump claimed: “I am an innocent man. I did nothing wrong.”

Within minutes of the news breaking, Republicans in Congress began lining up to defend Trump on social media and attacking the prosecution. Some declared it the end of American democracy. Some argued President Joe Biden should be indicted instead. Others demanded retaliation.

Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins sent a cryptic message on Thursday night in response to the news.

“This is a perimeter probe from the oppressors. Hold. rPOTUS has this. Buckle up. 1/50K know your bridges. Rock steady calm. That is all,” Higgins tweeted.

Extremism experts said the message includes coded language encouraging right-wing Trump supporters to gear up for open rebellion against the U.S. government.

“Deep scary: 1/50 k refers to military scale maps & publicly available US Geological Survey maps of areas mostly surrounding military installations,” journalist and right-wing militia expert Jeff Sharlet tweeted. “This isn’t a metaphor. This isn’t slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing.”

Other responses from Republican officials included:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening: Joe Biden is weaponizing his Department of Justice against his own political rival. This sham indictment is the continuation of the endless political persecution of Donald Trump.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

“This phony Boxes Hoax indictment against President Trump reflects the most severe election interference on the part of the federal government that we have EVER seen!”

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks

“Democrats are throwing away 247 years of American democracy over a records case…Horrifying.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

“The question now is do we still have a Constitution. Does the rule of law still exist. That’s what we have to fight for. ”

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt

“Joe Biden has now indicted his top political opponent. Full on Banana Republic stuff.”

North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop

“No one believes that any bona fide security concern motivates the DOJ to indict the immediate past, elected President of the United States over document filing practices, certainly not ‘espionage.’ This is the bureaucracy’s demonstration that it has taken control from the people.”

Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser

“The DOJ applies a double standard to Trump. Biden kept classified documents for decades, and the enormous evidence of foreign payoffs is mounting — yet he goes uncharged. Now, he’s weaponized the DOJ against his leading competitor for the presidency. It’s a sad day in America.”

Pennsylvania Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

“The Deep State, Democrats, and Mainstream Media have relentlessly attacked President Trump for the past seven years in a disgraceful effort to stonewall his America First agenda and stop him from making America great. This time is no different.”

Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

“Since President Trump took office, there has been a relentless effort to undermine and destroy him by any means necessary. Tonight’s indictment shows the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI against Donald Trump. America cannot allow or tolerate a two-tiered system of justice.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

“This Department of Justice is the most political we’ve ever seen. Merrick Garland has corrupted the machinery of government. He’s the most partisan Attorney General in our nation’s history.”

“Joe Biden had decided to go full dictator in his effort to STOP President Trump. … Biden, Garland, and this entire administration have become drunk with power and they will pursue every avenue available to them to destroy Donald Trump, even if it means taking an open flame to the Constitution.”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Jonnson

“Remembering James Comey’s exoneration of Hillary Clinton’s classified document obstruction saying: ‘No reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case…’ Corrupt double standard?

Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden

“Just checking: Clinton had 1000’s of classified emails that she deleted and then scrubbed the hard drives – Nothing. Biden had classified docs in 3 locations – Nothing. President Trump has docs & declassification authority – Indicted. I call bullshit.”

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) went even further, tweeting: “This year, I’ve cosponsored legislation to abolish @ATFHQ and @usedgov. Abolishing the corrupt @FBI and @TheJusticeDept sounds even better. #BananaRepublic.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told Fox Business on Friday that the GOP-controlled House would impeach Biden for corruption.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) seemed to acknowledge that Trump may have committed crimes, but argued he should be immune anyway, tweeting on Friday: “We cannot have a justice system where the leader of the opposition is attacked. It’s questionable whether he ever violated the law. It corrupts the political process, changes votes and makes our justice system political.”

Many of the lawmakers suggested, without evidence, that the Justice Department was acting with partisan bias. Yet Trump spent much of his presidency attempting to manipulate the Justice Department, and claimed in February 2020 that as president he had an absolute right to do so.

Trump also frequently called for his 2016 Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to be jailed for her handling of classified documents.

He vowed in a 2016 campaign speech: “In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.