Trump insults seniors 1 week after calling them 'my favorite people'

Polls show Trump is losing seniors, and yet he still tweeted an offensive meme making fun of elderly nursing home residents.

Donald Trump on Tuesday night tweeted an offensive meme suggesting Democratic nominee Joe Biden should be in a nursing home — a continued effort to smear Biden as an old man in cognitive decline.

The meme amends Biden's campaign logo and changed it to "Biden for resident," with Biden's head photoshopped onto an elderly person in a wheelchair surrounded by other elderly people in wheelchairs.

The Trump campaign's effort to baselessly accuse Biden of having dementia, which has gone on for months, has so far not helped him, with Trump losing to Biden by 10.5% nationally, according to the FiveThirtyEight average. That's a margin that would amount to a landslide defeat if it holds.

What's more, polls show Trump is losing senior voters — the most reliable voting bloc in the country.

Trump won the group according to 2016 exit polls, yet seniors have now turned away from him in the final days of the 2020 election, threatening to sink his bid in critical swing states like Arizona and Florida, where the voting bloc represent a large and critical chunk of the electorate. Trump is currently losing both of those states, according to polling averages, even though he needs them in his column if he has any path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch a victory.

Trump has been trying in recent days to convince senior voters to change their mind and vote for him, promising senior voters free stuff — like coronavirus treatments and prescription drugs — even though he likely does not have the authority to do so unilaterally.

"We're taking care of our seniors. You're not vulnerable but they like to say you’re vulnerable. You’re the least vulnerable but for this one thing, you are vulnerable. So am I," Trump said in a groveling video posted to Twitter following his release from the hospital after catching the coronavirus. "So we’re going to take care of our seniors — all free!"

But just days later, Trump is trampling on that message by posting the offensive meme making fun of seniors in nursing homes.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.