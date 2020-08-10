Home Opinion Cartoon: If Biden Wins Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: If Biden Wins By Clay Jones - August 10, 2020 9:00 AM 908 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Defund The NRA Opinion Cartoon: Republican Rescue Opinion Opinion: Decisions on reopening schools must be based on evidence Opinion Cartoon: A Mythical AG Opinion Cartoon: MAGA Busy Opinion Cartoon: Trumpet Crumpets Opinion Opinion: GOP refusal to extend unemployment benefits is very dangerous Opinion Cartoon: Anti-Social Gatherings Opinion Cartoon: Jack-Booted Portlandia RECENT POSTS Trump's orders on virus relief won't do what he says they will National Emily Singer - August 10, 2020 Fact check: Trump's order on preexisting conditions isn't new. It's already the law National Associated Press - August 10, 2020 Cartoon: If Biden Wins Opinion Clay Jones - August 10, 2020 Cori Bush is the latest Ferguson protester with political success National Associated Press - August 9, 2020 Voters keep choosing to expand Obamacare under Trump National Associated Press - August 9, 2020