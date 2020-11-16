Even Trump's national security adviser seems to realize Biden won the election

Advertisement

Donald Trump continues to insist that he won a second term.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien, who was appointed by Donald Trump to his position in September 2019, said on Monday that the country appears headed toward a Joe Biden presidency.

"If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look that way now, we'll have a very professional transition," O'Brien told the Global Security Forum.

"They're going to have very professional folks who are coming in to take these positions, many of whom have been here before and spent a lot of time in the White House in prior administrations."

O'Brien's message stands in sharp contrast to everything Trump continues to insist about the results of the 2020 election. Trump has refused to concede the election, which he lost by over 5.6 million votes and 74 votes in the Electoral College to President-elect Biden.

From the Nov. 16 meeting of the Global Security Forum:

STEVE CLEMONS, the Hill: Do you think, if things continue as they look, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris come in and their national security team comes in, are you preparing a healthy transition with them? Are you thinking about that? And then, finally, I just want to open the door to any op-eds that you might want to send to the Hill. ROBERT O'BRIEN: Well, I'm still in office so I'll probably hold off on the op-eds for a while. If there is a new administration, look, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies, we might have policy disagreements. But look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look that way now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there's no question about it. They're going to have very professional folks who are coming in to take these positions, many of whom have been here before and spent a lot of time in the White House in prior administrations. And the great thing is this is the United States of America, we've passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods. I'm old enough to remember Bush v. Gore and the transition there didn't start until mid-December and yet it got done. If we're in a situation where we're not going to have a Trump second term, which I think people where I'm sitting in the White House would like to see, if it's another outcome, it'll be a professional transition, there's no question about it.

