The 12 most shocking moments from the first presidential debate

The first debate was a thunderbolt a minute.

One thing on which critics on both sides of the aisle agree: The first presidential debate Tuesday night was bedlam.

Right out of the gate, Donald Trump was steamrolling over his opponent Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace in a no-holds-barred effort to speak whatever crossed his mind, as soon as it crossed his mind.

Lucid debate was off the table as Biden attempted to get a word in edgewise and Wallace attempted to moderate proceedings and quell rising tempers all at once.

Even amid an evening of mass chaos, a few moments stood out as particularly shocking.

Wallace chews out Trump for interrupting

Overtaxed and frustrated with the White House occupant's constant interrupting, Wallace was eventually was forced to shout over the two men in a last-ditch effort to get Trump's attention.

"I think the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions," Wallace said, turning to Trump. "I'm appealing to you, sir, to do that."

"Well, and him, too," Trump said, interrupting him.

"Well, frankly you've been doing more interrupting," Wallace said.

Biden tells Trump to "shut up, man"

Wallace wasn't the only one growing frustrated with the constant interruptions. When the moderator turned the line of questioning to Biden's thoughts on ending the filibuster or packing the Supreme Court, Trump repeatedly interrupted the former vice president until finally Biden snapped.

"Are you going to pack the court? Are you going to pack the court?" Trump demanded, as Biden attempted to answer the question.

Biden eventually fired back, "Will you shut up, man?"

The remark quickly sparked a trend on social media.

By the end of the evening, the Biden campaign was selling, "Will you shut up, man?" merchandise in homage to the comment. (As of Wednesday afternoon, it appeared to have sold out or been removed from the campaign website.)

Trump claims to have built the "greatest economy in the history of our country"

During Tuesday's debate, Trump claimed he had built "the greatest economy in the history of our country" since taking office.

While it's not the first time Trump has made such a wild claim, it may be the most egregious.

Even last month, as 10 million Americans were out of work due to his botched pandemic response, Trump was tweeting: "My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before."

But in December 2017, Trump promised to grow the economy to "4, 5 and even 6%" — and never delivered.

In fact, since Trump took office, not a single quarter has seen even a 4% growth rate, and a contraction of more than 31% occurred between early April and late June.

During his time in office, President Barack Obama's administration saw multiple quarters demonstrating over 5% growth. Historically, Harry Truman's administration brought growth of 16.7%, 12.8%, 16.4% and 7.9% in 1950 — also contradicting Trump's baseless claims.

Trump claims he's lowered drug prices and that insulin is "cheap ... like water"

One perplexing moment came when Trump bragged about lowering drug prices to the point where insulin was as "cheap" as "water."

Though Trump has potentially cut insulin costs for a small group of senior citizens with the "favored nations measure," insulin still costs about $300 a vial for the average American, with most diabetic patients requiring two or three vials a month, and there's no data to suggest that the cost of any prescription drugs has consistently gone down and remained down during Trump's time in office.

Trump firing potshots at Hunter Biden as Biden discusses war hero son Beau

In a particularly low moment, Trump leveled attacks at Biden's son Hunter as the former vice president spoke of his late-son Beau's military service.

"The way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being 'losers' and 'suckers,'" Biden said. "My son was in Iraq. He spent a year there. He spent a year there. He got the Bronze Star. He got the Conspicuous Service Medal. He was not a loser. He was a patriot and the people left behind there were heroes."

Trump interrupted. "Really? Are you talking about Hunter?"

"I'm talking about my son, Beau Biden," Biden countered.

"I don't know Beau. I know Hunter," Trump shot back.

Trump also falsely asserted that Hunter Biden was dishonorably discharged for cocaine use. As Politico noted, this is a lie, one Biden corrected immediately.

"My son ... like a lot people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem," he said. "He's overtaken it, he's fixed it, he's worked on it."

He added, "And I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

Trump openly incites white supremacist groups to violence

In an unnerving moment for the whole country, Wallace asked Trump to denounce white supremacist and white nationalist groups. Trump, not unpredictably, refrained.

"I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace," he said. "What do you want to call them? Give me a name."

Wallace mentioned "white supremacists and white militia," while Biden added, "Proud Boys."