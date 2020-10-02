Christian groups furious at Trump over new rule to keep out refugees

Advertisement

Refugee rights organizations say Donald Trump previously pledged to help Christian refugees but has failed them.

On Wednesday, hours before the start of the new fiscal year, Donald Trump slashed the number of refugees to be allowed into the United States to an all-time low, drawing the ire of groups devoted to the rights of those fleeing religious persecution.

The Trump administration will cap the number of refugees accepted at only 15,000 this fiscal year, a historically low number, citing the "ongoing COVID-19 pandemic" by way of rationale.

The White House occupant has repeatedly decreased the quota, mostly recently last year, from 35,000 to 18,000, already a record low.

Advertisement

Leaders of Christian refugee rights and resettlement organizations have condemned this step as a massive breach of promises made to religious refugees.

Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief, noted that soon after he took office, Donald Trump specifically promised to protect Christian refugees in the Middle East.

"Instead, we've seen the resettlement of refugees from countries known for persecution drop about 90%, in some cases, over the last four years," said Arbeiter. "This is unconscionable." John McCullough, head of the Church World Service, decried Trump for "cruel, racist, and partisan goals" in a statement that said the proposed refugee resettlement number — 80% lower than "historic norms" — is "unacceptable." "Our values as a nation and as people of faith demand that we take action when people's lives are in danger," McCullough added.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a national resettlement agency, said that at a time of "unprecedented global need," Trump's decision to slash the refugee cap is "a complete abdication of our humanitarian and moral duty."

"Let this serve as a wake-up call to those who believe this administration supports avenues of legal immigration," she said.